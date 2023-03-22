A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, and the expectation is that they will use that to get their next potential franchise quarterback — a position of great need for the team. The Panthers got a close look on Wednesday at one of the top draft candidates as they watched Ohio State Buckeyes product CJ Stroud show his talents during his pro day.

It is believed that CJ Stroud wowed scouts in attendance at his talent showcase. The Panthers had head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown in the building, and it’s safe to say that the two were left impressed by what they saw.

Take it from McCown, who told CJ Stroud “You spun it well, bro, that was great. That was awesome.” McCown and Stroud even challenged each other to a game of H-O-R-S-E.

#OhioState QB C.J. Stroud meets with #Panthers contingent after his Pro Day. QB Coach Josh McCown says "You spun it well, bro, that was great. That was awesome. Then the two proceed to schedule a game of horse, Stroud saying "I'm gonna take his money." 📹: @shawndunagan pic.twitter.com/UIWFY1DvUe — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 22, 2023

The Panthers have three players right now in their QB room after signing veteran Andy Dalton in the offseason. Dalton, Matt Corral, and Jacob Eason are all under contract with the Panthers, but none of those signal-callers look inspiring with regard to the future of the team. Dalton is perhaps in the last years of his career, while both Corral and Eason are unproven commodities with seemingly low ceilings.

CJ Stroud, meanwhile, comes across as a can’t-miss talent, someone the Panthers might eventually take as the top pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Carolina busy loading up on talent on offense in the offseason, the Panthers could top it all of with a QB selection in April.