As the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, they get huge news regarding their star wide receiver in DK Metcalf, who has missed the last two games. As the Seahawks star in Metcalf has been making progress, it turned out beneficial as he's been taken off of the injury report and ready to make his return, according to Tom Pelissero.

It was an MCL injury that has kept out the wideout from play as so far this season; he has caught 35 passes for 568 yards to go along with three touchdowns. There is no doubt that with being the top offensive weapon on the team, it has been hard for him to watch from the sidelines, but knows he has to for the betterment of his teammates, according to the Seahawks' website.

“[I] can't play and know that there's better options when I'm not 100 percent,” Metcalf said. “We have great receivers, great playmakers all around the offense, so if I didn't play, I knew it was somebody else's turn to step up and make plays.”

“[It's] just hard on game days, sitting back and having to watch,” Metcalf continued. “It was just kind of a different perspective.”

While Metcalf was in trade rumors that the team shut down, he is a central part of Seattle, and while he couldn't make plays on the field in the past two games, he went in the coaching route to help the other pass-catchers.

Seahawks' DK Metcalf on what he's seen from the receivers

During Metcalf's absence, Seattle saw the emergence of young stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cody White step up in a big way, which the star receiver took notice of.

“He makes those plays at practice all the time,” Metcalf said on White. “So just to see it come to life on game day, I know it was really special for him. His dad was actually in town… so his dad was able to sit there and watch his son make plays. It was just a blessing that he got that opportunity and he took full advantage of it.”

“It was just a matter of time,” Metcalf said on Smith-Njigba. “Jaxon's a great receiver, but like I said, it was just a matter of time before he really got his opportunity to shine and I'm glad he did it in the fashion that he did.”

However, there is no doubt that when he's on the field, it makes the team that much more dangerous, as the 26-year-old even described what transpires when playing.

“It just opens up the offense that much more,” Metcalf said. “Whether they're having to double team, me and him (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) and Lock (Tyler Lockett) gets open or we were able to run the ball and Ken (Kenneth Walker III) gases them or Zach (Charbonnet) gases them for a long run. I think it just puts more pressure on the defense to have to cover all of our skill positions.”

At any rate, the Seahawks will get a huge boost with Metcalf back, and they will need it when they face the 49ers Sunday, as they are 4-5.