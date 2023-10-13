Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf doesn't appear any closer to a return from a rib injury. Although Metcalf has been able to play through pain in each of the Seahawks' first four games to open up the 2023 campaign, he has recently been held out of practice on multiple occasions, even after Seattle enjoyed a bye week this past week.

That trend continued on Thursday when it was announced that Metcalf was designated as a “DNP” for the second straight day of practice coming off of the bye week, per Kelsey Conway of the Enquirer, who also noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that this designation “doesn't bode well for his game status.”

Although Metcalf has apparently been dealing with the rib injury for quite some time, you wouldn't know it from his performance on the field thus far to open up the 2023 season. Although he was relatively quiet in the Seahawks' most recent game, a win over the New York Giants, Metcalf was electric in Week Three against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in six receptions for 112 yards in a Seahawks win.

Through four games, the Seahawks currently sit at a respectable 3-1, good for second place in the NFC West behind only the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

It's unclear whether DK Metcalf will be able to give it a go this weekend when the Seahawks face arguably their toughest test of the season, a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game is slated to kick off on October 15 at 1:00 PM ET from Cincinnati.