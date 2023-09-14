The Seattle Seahawks did not look like the same team of 2022 in their season opener, losing 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. As a whole, the team played very poorly, including star wideout DK Metcalf.

Metcalf had just three receptions on five targets for 47 yards. And while he did have a touchdown, the WR admitted that his effort wasn't where it needed to be.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times (H/T PFT):

“I really can’t speak for everybody else’s, but my part was just effort,” Metcalf said. “And play after play, just 100% effort, it wasn’t just there like it’s been in the past. So, I know that’s one thing I’ve got to clean up. And just playing as a team. When something goes wrong or adversity hits, we just can’t start pointing fingers or just looking around for somebody else to make a play or just to have an answer. Can’t look for the coaches. . . . I can’t tell you. I think it’s just an inward experience, a lack of preparation on my part. Just got to do a better job preparing during the week and knowing my job.”

DK Metcalf is undoubtedly the best wideout the Seahawks have and a legitimate weapon for Geno Smith. He also let his emotions get the best of him by shoving former teammate Ahkello Witherspoon and proceeding to mouth off the Rams bench. Surprisingly, Metcalf wasn't suspended. It did result in a 15-yard penalty, though.

It doesn't get any easier for Pete Carroll's squad in Week 2 as they head to Motown to face a confident Detroit Lions team who just shocked Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game of the campaign. Metcalf will need to bring his absolute best and must leave it out all on the field each and every snap. No excuses.