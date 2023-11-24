Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a terrific one-handed catch on Thanksgiving vs. the 49ers, blowing away fans on social media

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reminded everyone why he was a coveted first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in the team's Thanksgiving game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

With Seattle trailing 24-10 in the third quarter and facing 3rd-and-long deep in its own territory, quarterback Geno Smith connected with the 21-year-old for a 34-yard pass. Smith-Njigba made a sensational, one-handed catch that kept the drive alive and captivated the many fans watching.

The electric play chillingly transpired nine years to the date after another mind-boggling, prime-time catch. “What a play by Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the anniversary of Odell Beckham Jr.’s catch!,” Sunday Night Football on NBC posted on X. Beckham's outstretched touchdown (also one-handed) formally introduced the NFL world to a new star. Could this do the same for the Seahawks rookie?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba with one hand, WOW. Utterly ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/dYWZrFkwdl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2023

It’s not just the catch itself, it’s the ease with which he made it. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is insane. pic.twitter.com/oCpXX8qoa8 — Donnie French Fry (@BakeNasty_) November 24, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a catch of the year candidate — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) November 24, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Welcome to the Catch of the Year conversation. — Erik Johnsen (@erikjohnsen6) November 24, 2023

What a play by Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the anniversary of Odell Beckham Jr.’s catch! pic.twitter.com/MowKWPU7ZZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

Despite the former Ohio State star's insane display of skill, Seattle fell 31-13 to San Fran in the crucial NFC West showdown. Christian McCaffrey continued his historic run with the 49ers, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Smith-Njigba led all Seahawks receivers with 41 yards (two catches) on a night where Geno Smith mustered only 180 total passing yards (zero TDs, one interception).

The No. 20 overall selection started the year off slow, which is understandable given his inexperience and a loaded WR room that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He has been making his presence more known lately, however. Fans and fantasy football managers are still waiting for a true breakout performance, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is doing what he can to make an impact.

The Seahawks (6-5) would be extremely grateful if his first big game comes next Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) in A&T Stadium.