Pete Carroll cleared the air about Geno Smith's injury after the Seahawks got beat down by Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks looked lost as they got eaten alive by a tough San Francisco 49ers squad. Not only was Christian McCaffrey too much to handle for their secondary but Geno Smith could not make runs to get their offense within striking distance. It looked like a concern for most fans, especially after what looked like a disasterclass of a first half. Murmurs of injuries started surfacing in the middle of the Thanksgiving game. All of these prompted Pete Carroll to clarify the status of his quarterback, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“That had nothing to do with it,” was the declaration that the Seahawks coach made after being asked about Geno Smith's arm.

Fans were getting worried because of Smith's performance against the 49ers. He only threw for 18 completions and had nine incomplete passes. The Seahawks quarterback uncharacteristically could not get a passing touchdown but notched a crucial interception. Overall, Pete Carroll's offense was not clicking due to their air attack. The 49ers led by Christian McCaffrey eclipsed them with 377 total yards while they only got 220 throughout the whole four quarters.

Moreover, their efficiency on first downs was also horrid because the Seahawks only had 14 of them. The 49ers got 23 first-down conversions which overwhelmed their secondary. Six sacks could knock the wind out of any quarterback and it looked like the case for Smith. But, the brighter side of things is that he has a chance to redeem himself in the coming games. Another injury to him would deliver a significant blow to the Seahawks' postseason hopes.