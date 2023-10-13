Seattle Seahawks fans are bound to have a sigh of relief as quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf, and offensive tackle Charles Cross are off the injury report according to NFL Networks's Tom Pelissero.

This is very good news for the Seahawks which proved that the bye week helped key guys on the team to get healthy. Head coach Pete Carroll shares that same sentiment, per Seahawks.com writer John Boyle.

“We're better than we were. There are some guys who are going to get a chance to jump back out, and it helps anybody that got banged up in the game,” Carroll said. “So we're hoping this will be a really productive week for returning a few guys. So we'll see how it goes.”

Progress in practice for Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf

Smith, last year's comeback player of the year, has led the Seahawks this season to a 3-1 record heading into this weekend as he's thrown for 846 yards and eight touchdowns with only one interception. He was suffering from a knee injury that briefly took him out of their last game against the New York Giants on Oct. 2. With all that time to rest, Carroll had the simple answer of “he's fine” to the media last Monday even if he had a “questionable” injury tag.

As for Metcalf, the big-framed receiver has been dealing with a ribs injury all season and at points throughout practice this week, he was marked as “DNP.” Being off the injury report is a sign of progress moving forward as so far this season, he has collected 18 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Charles Cross returns following Week 1 injury

Helping to strengthen the offensive line, Cross being active for the game is key for the rush-centric game plan that Carroll and the Seahawks like to run. He hasn't played since Week 1 where he sprained his toe in the win against the Detroit Lions, so Cross adds in run and pass protection for the squad. The 22-year-old out of Mississippi State was drafted ninth overall in the 2022 draft and has been a foundation of the offensive line ever since.

Up next for the Seahawks is a tough test against the Cincinnati Bengals led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase who both are coming off of their season-best games. It's safe to say that the Seahawks will have their hands full this Sunday.