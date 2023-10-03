Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith missed a series before halftime during the team’s Week 4 win against the New York Giants. The quarterback hurt his knee after a tackle by Giants defender Isaiah Simmons, and while he did return to help the Seahawks close out their 24-3 victory, Smith called out Simmons for his “dirty” hit after the game.

“[It was] a dirty play. Dirty play. You guys could see it. It was a dirty play. There’s no place in this sport for that,” Smith told ESPN Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters after the game. “And, you know, hopefully something happens. But other than that, the grace of God allowed me to come back into this game.”

The “dirty play” happened with less than 10 minutes to go before halftime in the Seahawks' dominant Week 4 win over the Giants. As Geno Smith scrambled toward the sideline, Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons grabbed the QB by the shoulders and dropped all his weight on the back of Smith’s legs.

Geno Smith went back to the locker room and is questionable to return after an apparent knee injury on this play. The Seahawks QB had words for the Giants defense afterwards 😳pic.twitter.com/3jrU12RFXH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2023

While Smith went out and Drew Lock came in on the next series, the Seahawks’ starter did return to play most of the second half. He only exited again once the game was out of hand. Smith finished the game 13-of-20 for 10 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The quarterback will now have some extra time to recover from whatever happened to him after that hit. Seattle now heads into its bye week before returning in Week 6 in a game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15.