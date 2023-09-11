Being an NFL quarterback is a dangerous job. It is lucrative, but nonetheless a terrifying one because powerful, large, and athletic dudes are always looking to take the quarterback to the ground. There are many things you'd rather experience than have someone like Los Angeles Rams defensive superstar Aaron Donald come down charging at you at full speed. Unfortunately for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, that was exactly what happened to him in the second period of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

Smith felt so helpless at that moment that all he was able to do was utter “OH MY GOD” as though he just realized that he was about to get hit by a train and it was too late for him to get off the tracks.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Donald is still one of the scariest defensive players in the league. At 32 years old, he just showed everyone during that particular play that there's still so much gas left in his tank. in the Rams' 30-13 victory over the Seahawks, Donald had four total tackles and 0.5 sacks. As for Smith, he went just 16-for-26 for 112 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while getting sacked twice for a loss of 17 yards.

At least Smith will not be seeing Donald for the next several weeks as the Seahawks and the Rams will not meet again until Week 11. That being said, Smith will be hoping for his pass protection to be better in Week 2. Otherwise, he might have yet another “OMG” moment if he sees Detroit Lions stud Aidan Hutchinson charging at him.