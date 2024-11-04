The Seattle Seahawks started the 2024 season 3-0 and looked the part of a potential contender out of the NFC. However, they suffered their first loss of the season against the Detroit Lions back in Week 4. Since then, the Seahawks have won just one game. Their brutal run of luck continued on Sunday as Seattle lost to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

After the game, Smith took accountability for his play against Los Angeles. “I want to apologize to my teammates, to the city, to the organization… I really feel like I let everybody down today,” the Seahawks quarterback said, via Seahawks reporter John Boyle. “I’m going to step it up though. I’m going to step it up.”

“I can play better and I can correct a lot of things. That’s the job of the quarterback to overcome and, ultimately, get wins,” he continued, via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, following the loss to the Rams on Sunday evening.

Geno Smith, Seahawks blow early lead vs. Rams

Geno Smith and the Seahawks had a rather fine start on Sunday against the Rams. Smith found Tyler Lockett and Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the endzone late in the second quarter to give his team a 13-3 lead. However, Los Angeles stormed back in the third quarter. A Demarcus Robinson touchdown and Joshua Karty field goal brought the game level entering the fourth.

Smith had a chance to give the Seahawks the lead in the final quarter. But that opportunity was not only squandered, it eventually went the other way. The Seahawks quarterback threw an interception in the endzone. Rams defender Kameron Kinchens took the ball out and found himself in the open field thanks to some key blocks. He took it all the way back for a Pick 6.

Smith did tie the game late as he found Smith-Njigba in the endzone with less than a minute to go in the game. However, the Rams eventually won the game in overtime. Matt Stafford found Robinson in the endzone again as his 39-yard pass walked Seattle off on Sunday evening.

The Seahawks have fallen to 4-5 on the year, moving below .500 for the first time in 2024. It's certainly a brutal run of form for a Seattle team that looked like a contender in the early days of the season. Seattle is on its bye week in Week 10, which may be what this team needs at this time. They retake the field in Week 11 against their division rival San Francisco 49ers on November 17.