Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks suffered a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. But with Seattle's playoff hopes still alive, Smith is only looking forward.

The Seahawks take on the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Smith's focus resides solely on the Bears as any qualms he had about how Week 16 ended are out the window, h/t Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

“None of that really matters now,” Smith said. “Just focused on the next game.”

He reiterated the same point when asked about the entire offense's gameplan.

“I think that doesn't matter either,” Smith continued. “I think what's important is we get ready for this next opponent. We've got a tough game coming up Thursday night.”

Trailing by three with less than a minute to play, Smith lofted a pass intended for DK Metcalf. However, it was intercepted, ending the Seahawks' hopes of victory as they fell 27-24. That play could end up haunting Seattle's season and costing them a playoff spot. But Smith isn't looking into the future.

The Seahawks still haven't been eliminated from the postseason, however, they no longer control their own destiny after two straight losses. If the Los Angeles Rams were to lose to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 however, it would set up a de facto NFC West championship game in Week 18.

But if the Rams win, the Seahawks will need help from teams around the league to get all in. For now, Geno Smith is looking to simplify matters. If Seattle can't beat Chicago in Week 17, any talks about the playoffs would be moot anyways.

Smith has struggled at times in 2024, holding an inconsistent 17/15 TD/INT ratio. However, he does have nearly 4,000 passing yards and has Seattle over .500. But Smith and the Seahawks want to close their season out strong and get a chance to prove themselves in the playoffs. That all starts with a win over the Bears in Week 17.