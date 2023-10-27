Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks have gotten their groove after they dismantled the Arizona Cardinals. But, they might be missing some key weapons that Geno Smith loves to utilize in their showdown against the Cleveland Browns. Kenneth Walker and Tyler Lockett's availability is in question. This latest update on them could prove to be a huge blow to the Seahawks' rotation.

Geno Smith's most reliable weapons Kenneth Walker and Tyler Lockett did not practice for the second straight day, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker is currently nursing an injured calf which might sideline him from Pete Carroll's rotation in their matchup against the Browns. Lockett, on the other hand, is trying to get better from a hamstring injury which could also disallow him from playing.

There is no final roster for the Seahawks yet before their weekend game. But, if both of these players become unavailable, there will be huge shoes to fill. For instance, Walker carried the team's rushing game against the Cardinals. He notched 26 carries which gave him 105 rushing yards to help seal the win. Lockett was also one of the most astounding receivers in their win. His four receptions along with 38 receiving yards and 9.5 average yardage per catch.

The Browns got into a shootout against the Indianapolis Colts in their last matchup. This means that they are more than ready to keep throwing the ball and maintain their high yards-per-play average against the Seahawks. Will Pete Carroll be able to get the right adjustments en route to a five-win record?