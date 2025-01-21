One mock NFL draft has the Seattle Seahawks taking a quarterback in round one, but coach Mike Macdonald said he’s sticking with Geno Smith. As for Smith, he reacted to cousin Jeremiah Smith’s big College Football Playoffs title-game performance, according to a post on X.

😤😤😤😤

Will Howard hit receiver Jeremiah Smith with a 56-yard bomb late in the fourth quarter Monday, sealing Ohio State’s 34-23 win over Notre Dame for its sixth national title and first in a decade. Smith finished with 88 yards receiving on five catches and added a touchdown.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith listening to Geno Smith

Geno had given advice to Jeremiah earlier, according to athlonsports.com.

“The advice Geno had give me, just keep God first,” Smith said. “I know the reason why I'm here. Just keep God first and keep the main thing the main thing.”

Jeremiah totaled 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Buckeyes, who rode his efforts to the CFP title. Geno told people Smith, who isn’t eligible to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and won’t be until 2027, his cousin would turn heads this year, according to themirror.com.

“I've seen a lot of great receivers,” Geno said. “And I've had the chance to watch a lot of JJ since he was about 10 years old. He's gonna be the best receiver ever. I really believe that.”

Also, Jeremiah got a ringing endorsement from former NFL star receiver Cris Carter, according to cbssports.com.

“He’s the best player in the country,” Carter said. “He has an unbelievable work ethic. (And) he’s humble as can be and you can see that. He’s one of the first in the building at Ohio State. (And) he’s one of the last to leave. (Also), he has a professional mentality a lot like some of the other great receivers that we saw at a young age: Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, and Calvin Johnson. All those guys were unique in their own way and so is (Smith).”