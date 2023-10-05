An ugly scene unfolded during the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 defeat of the New York Giants on Monday involving S Jamal Adams. Now, fans are hoping it doesn't lead to Adams being punished by the league.

On the ninth play of the game, Adams took a knee to the head tackling Giants QB Danny Jones. Adams looked uneasy getting to his feet, and had to be helped off the field. He was evaluated for a concussion by an independent neurologist working on behalf of the NFL.

Camera caught Adams yelling at the neurologist before exiting the game. The safety sustained a concussion on the play. On Wednesday, Adams posted a message on X apologizing for his outburst.

Fans are hoping Adams' seemingly sincere message is enough to avoid disciplinary action.

“I don’t think there should be any type of punishment from the NFL, considering the situation and his sincere apology – and especially now that we know Jamal wasn’t in his right state of mind.” NFL insider Jordan Schultz opined on X.

That sentiment, especially in light of Adams' concussion diagnosis, is what many fans harped on.

“It’s f**king unconscionable that the league is even considering punishing him. Obviously he took a bad shot to the head, and as a result, displayed classic concussion symptoms; don’t f**king dogpile on top of it w/ a fine for DISPLAYING THE SYMPTOMS OF INJURY” one Seahawks fan wrote.

One account dedicated to NFL content wrote “Fining Jamal Adams is a very disappointing outcome of this and it’s a complete disservice to the very cause the league is trying to recognize with their efforts. They should be acknowledging that this is a legitimate side effect of being concussed and commend Jamal for his message here.”

Speaking from experience, an athletic trainer shared some perspective. “I never take offense to how an athlete reacts in the heat of the moment, especially with concussions.”

Another football fan wanted to see Adams avoid a fine, but not get off scot-free. “Worth corrective discussion and action, as long as it’s compassionate. But let’s not fine concussed players for acting concussed, okay?”