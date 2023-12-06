Seahawks star Jamal Adams opens up about the social media interaction the player had where he mocked a reporter's wife.

Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams delves into the situation of him making fun of a reporter's wife on X (formerly known as Twitter) to the media Wednesday. He doubles down on what he said by saying that he was disrespected by the reporter on social media and wanted to send a message back for the person in question to understand to leave the player alone according to The News Tribune in Seattle.

“It’s always the athlete that crossed the line when he responds. But at the end of the day, disrespect is disrespect, however you want to take it,” Adams said. “So, I responded. I knew when I did hit that Tweet, I wasn’t in it to win it. At the end of the day it was to get him to understand, ‘Leave me the hell alone. When others go low, I go lower.”

This is in regards to a SNY reporter reposting a video on X of Adams getting beat for a touchdown by the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night and the user said “Yikes.” Adams would repost the reporter's message with a picture of him and his wife and retorted back the same message.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll briefly talked about the social media interaction with Adams. He said it's already been mentioned and that there should be no involvement.

“We’ve already addressed (it),” Carroll said. “We don’t want to be a part of that.”

Adams said reporter's comment was “uncalled for”

When asked if Adams had regret, he implies that he doesn't as he said he doesn't reflect of what he's done. He said that the reporter's comment was “uncalled for.”

“I mean, you can sit there and have regret. But I don’t live that way in my life. …We’ve had history…We’ve never liked each other,” Adams said. “Obviously, hey, he responded to something that was uncalled for that he didn’t need to speak on. And, honestly, I’ve been letting him slide for too long and I just got fed up with it.”

Adams wanted to clarify to the media that he didn't want to involve the wife of the SNY journalist, but did it so he can get back at him.

“I did what I did,” Adams said. “I hate that I had to bring her into the situation, but at the end of the day the ultimate goal was to get at him.”

Adams said him and reporter have history

He even said that him and the reporter go back to his days with the New York Jets and that there has been sort of “personal” since then. Adams was drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NFL draft before he was traded to the Seahawks in July of 2020.

“I’m not here to say if it was fair or not. But at the same time, at the end of the day, it’s been personal with him and I ever since I’ve been with the Jets and even before that, since my rookie year. Like I said, it’s been going on for countless years,” Adams said. “He’s always said some smart things toward my play, if I do make a mistake. And I just got fed up with it, bro. This was the end of it. And I knew, this only thing right here, I was going to Tweet was going to hurt him. Anything else I said wouldn’t have hurt him. But he got my point. And he knows not to continue to mess with me.”

The 6-6 Seahawks will try to not let this distract them as they've had a long rest since last Thursday's game. Their next opponent will be against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.