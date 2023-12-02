Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is trying to move on from comments he made about the amount of penalties in a game against the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was deeply frustrated with the amount of penalties called in a Thursday night game that his team lost to the Dallas Cowboys. As time passed, Pete Carroll is now taking a step back from those comments and trying to calm the waters.

“There were 19 penalties called in the game,” Carroll told reporters, per PFT. “What I’m not going to do, is I’m not going to go bellyache about the calls and the penalties. I’m not doing that.”

Carroll didn't use penalties as an excuse in the Seahawks' loss, but it was clear that the veteran coach was deeply frustrated with all the laundry thrown on the field. Seattle lost a close game Thursday to the Cowboys, 41-35. The two teams combined for 257 yards of penalties in the game, on 19 calls accepted by either side, per Bleacher Report. Seattle was penalized several times in their last drive of the game.

Penalties aren't the only reason why Carroll is frustrated. The Seahawks are having a difficult season, having lost three games in a row. The team is now 6-6 and in danger of missing the playoffs. Seattle's lost two close games in the last few weeks, to the Rams and now the Cowboys. The defense has also deeply struggled throughout the year, and Seattle safety Jamal Adams is going through some difficult times off the field.

The Seahawks next have an important game against the San Francisco 49ers, on December 10. The 49ers crushed Seattle on Thanksgiving Day 31-13 and Carroll and the Seahawks are definitely looking for revenge. A win over San Francisco would certainly help the Seahawks begin to turn things around.

The Seahawks and 49ers kick off at 4:05 Eastern on Dec. 10.