The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Cleveland Browns in a tough Week 8 matchup. The Browns led during the fourth quarter until a turnover allowed Seattle to capitalize and score at the end of the game. Jamal Adams was the one who deflected the pass that led to an interception and a touchdown. His deflection looked similar to a high-flying Lionel Messi play.

Jamal Adams channels his inner Lionel Messi as the Seahawks beat the Browns

Adams looked like Messi in his prime when he deflected Phillip Walker's pass, per his X post:

As seen, Adams got some impressive hang time when he jumped and altered the ball's direction. The trajectory of the football was not the only thing the safety changed the fate of.

Cleveland seemed to have a grip on the game, but turnovers and a lack of stops seemed to get the best of them. The Browns threw two interceptions and gave up a fumble during the matchup. However, the Seahawks did not escape without their mistakes.

Geno Smith threw two interceptions. The veteran QB had 254 passing yards though, which bested Phillip Walker's total by six. Tyler Lockett was one of Smith's primary targets. The 31-year-old pulled in eight receptions for 81 yards.

Jamal Adams was all over the place for Seattle. In addition to his clutch deflection, he had 5 tackles and 3 assists. He, Quandre Diggs, and the rest of the Seahawks' defense were huge in the win.

If Adams can continue to play like he did in Week 8, then the Seahawks have a chance to reign atop the NFC West.