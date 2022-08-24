‘Just watch’: DK Metcalf teases how he’ll destroy opponents’ unique tactics to throw him off game

Life without Russell Wilson is going to be tough for the Seattle Seahawks. For DK Metcalf, it means that he will not have the advantages that come with one of the best quarterbacks to help him punish defenses. In order to make sure the script doesn’t flip, the 24-year-old will have to step up his level of play.

Metcalf knows opponents are going to do whatever they can to throw him off of his game, even trying to get into his head with trash talk. At 6-foot-4 with fantastic athleticism, defensive backs need to do whatever they can to get an edge on him in coverage. Especially because of the Seahawks’ awful quarterback situation, defenses will have an easier time slowing him down.

The star wideout is ready for the challenge. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Metcalf will show how he deals with opponents when the Seahawks start playing in real games.

“Just watch,” DK Metcalf said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean I can’t really give you an answer for that. I’m going to show you how I won’t let it affect me.”

The Seahawks will be able to get downfield advantages with Metcalf all the time but don’t have the tremendous quarterback talent to always take advantage of it. This could mean a change in role is coming for the 2020 Pro Bowler so that he can get the ball with more regularity.

Metcalf will have a big challenge ahead of him in Week 1 when Seattle faces the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. He will square off against a tough Broncos defense that features Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Ronald Darby. Metcalf will have Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant to help him out in the passing game but still will need time to adjust to a post-Russ offense.