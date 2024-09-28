The Seattle Seahawks removed Kenneth Walker III (oblique) from the injury report, as fantasy football managers rejoice, meaning he will play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The 23-year-old back has not played since Seattle's 26-20 Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos. Walker had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in that contest. Zach Charbonnet stepped up in Walker's absence with 32 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' last two games.

Walker was a limited practice participant to start the week on Thursday and Friday's practices. The Seahawks will be without LB Boye Mafe (knee), DT Byron Murphy II (hamstring), LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and DE Leonard Williams (ribs) in Week 4. LB Jerome Baker (hamstring) is questionable.

What Kenneth Walker III brings to the Seahawks offense

While Charbonnet proved to be a capable replacement, KW3 has better top-end speed and can break big plays. Charbonnet isn't slow, but simply doesn't have that next gear like Walker.

Expand Tweet

With so many injuries on defense, the Seahawks have to get out to an early lead so they can control the clock with Walker. Geno Smith is at his best when he can pick his spots and work the full field in short, manageable passing situations.

Seattle is 3-0, but its opponents have been the Broncos, Patriots and Tua-less Dolphins. Its Week 4 road matchup against the Detroit Lions during Monday Night Football will give us a much clearer idea of what the Seahawks are capable of.

Smith recently spoke about the coaching and personality differences between Pete Carroll and first-year head coach Mike Macdonald while on the Rich Eisen Show.

“A lot less shoot offs, with Coach Carroll we’d always compete in the meetings and stuff everyday,” Smith said. “Coach Macdonald is straight forward. When we come into the meeting room he has his slides up there, he’s going through bullet points, really walking us through the week and just how we want to prepare. The type of team we’re facing, what it’s going to take to win.”

The Seahawks aim to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2020 this week.