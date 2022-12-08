By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest.

Meanwhile, running back Travis Homer was able to practice, albeit in a limited fashion. Just appearing on the field was a good sign for Homer’s chances of suiting up versus the Panthers.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

Seahawks RBs Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas didn’t practice today. Nor did S Ryan Neal. Pete Carroll said they’d all sit out today to rest their injuries from the Rams game, which have them uncertain for this week. RB Travis Homer was limited, a good sign for his availability.

Walker played in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams but sustained an ankle injury which ruled him out for the rest of the game. Dallas then took over for most of the running back chores against the Rams but he also suffered an ankle injury in the same contest. Homer was not available in the meeting with Los Angeles, which the Seahawks still won, 27-24, because of an illness and a knee injury.

So far this season, the Seahawks are more of a passing team than a rushing one, but they still get ample help from their running backs, especially from the rookie Walker. Whoever gets the main running back role for the Carolina game for the Seahawks could have a field day burning rubber, as the Panthers are just 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game.