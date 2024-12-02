Leonard Williams had another stellar performance on Sunday as head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New York Jets in Week 13.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive end for Seattle had just intercepted Aaron Rodgers, and his 92-yard return for a game-changing touchdown in the second quarter helped the Seahawks rally to a 26-21 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Leonard Williams playing at an all-time elite level

“He’s just playing at an all-time elite level,” said Seattle Seahawks tactician Mike Macdonald. “He’s playing out of his mind right now.”

The NFL reports that Williams made history as the first player since 1982 to record two sacks, an interception-return touchdown, and a blocked kick in one game.

His 92-yard interception return for a touchdown also set an NFL record for the longest interception return by a defensive lineman, according to ESPN Research.

Expand Tweet

Zach Charbonnet powered in an 8-yard touchdown run with 5:31 left, putting the Seahawks (7-5) ahead and securing their third consecutive win. Charbonnet’s touchdown was set up by a drive that benefited from four penalties committed by the Jets, who finished with a total of 12 penalties.

Geno Smith connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown pass, and despite a shaky start, Seattle seized sole possession of first place in the NFC West after Arizona fell to Minnesota.

Rodgers and the Jets (3-9) held the lead for much of the game and looked fresh early in their first outing after the bye week. However, they were shut out in the second half.

Bonkers matchup between the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks

On a fourth-and-6, the Jets were flagged for having too many players on the field when returner Xavier Gipson ran on, expecting a punt. However, with punter Michael Dickson dealing with a stiff back, the Seahawks kept their offense on the field. On the following play, Qwan’tez Stiggers was penalized for pass interference.

The Jets had an opportunity to mount a comeback, but Williams recorded a sack on third down. Rodgers' desperate throw from the Seahawks' 34-yard line sailed well beyond Garrett Wilson, sealing the defeat.

The game unfolded after a chaotic first half, highlighted by New York’s Kene Nwangwu returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Williams’ interception return, and three fumbled kickoffs by the Seahawks, two of which were recovered by the Jets.

Williams wrapped up the game with two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a pick-six, building on his performance in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, where he recorded 2.5 sacks.

Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards, tossing touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis, but also threw the pick-six. New York, which parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas last week, has lost three straight, eight of its last nine, and dropped to 1-6 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks will face off against the NFC West-rival Cardinals in Arizona next Sunday, while the Jets will travel to Miami to take on the AFC East-rival Dolphins on the same day.