One week after the Seattle Seahawks exposed a national audience to the grimmest victory imaginable when they beat the Chicago Bears 6-3, the team closed out the regular season with a more aesthetically pleasing victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. Geno Smith threw four touchdowns and the Seahawks capped off the 2024 campaign with a 10-7 record, falling just short of the playoffs.

Is that good enough to earn the veteran passer another year under center? Head coach Mike Macdonald caught fans’ attention when he was asked if Smith would be the Seahawks’ starter next season. “Got no reason to say no, so I guess yeah,” Macdonald replied, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta on X. Fired up yet, Seahawks fans?

Smith had a fantastic game Sunday, going 20/27 for 223 yards with four scores and no interceptions as the Rams rested some starters in preparation for the postseason. The two-time Pro Bowler earned himself $6 million with the performance, as he hit three contract escalators worth $2 million each: Winning 10 games, throwing for over 4,282 yards and completing more than 69.755 percent of his passes.

Seahawks' QB Geno Smith dominates another season finale

Still, the 12th-year QB isn’t considered the long-term answer for the Seahawks. The team will miss the playoffs for the second time in Smith’s three years as the starter. But Seattle will pick 18th in the 2025 draft, which puts them well out of range for a top quarterback. And Smith is under contract for another year at a reasonable rate for a starting QB, so it makes sense for the Seahawks to run it back with Geno.

However, there will be some changes to Seattle’s offense next season. The team fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after his first year on the job. The Seahawks were 18th in scoring in 2024 and Macdonald is looking to move the offense out of the middle of the pack. Now Seattle must find a coordinator who can get the most out of Smith.

On Sunday, Geno continued his domination in season finales. Over his career, the veteran passer is now 5-0 with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions when playing in the last game of the regular season. Sunday’s four-touchdown outing was Smith’s best finale since the 2014 season, when he completed 20 of 25 passes for 358 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the quarterback for the New York Jets.