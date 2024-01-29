Mike Macdonald is a popular name right now.

The Baltimore Ravens saw their season end against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Now, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has emerged as a prime candidate for the Seattle Seahawks opening. Macdonald is set to meet in person with Seahawks GM John Schneider on Tuesday, per DanGraziano of ESPN.

‘Per sources, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is scheduled to meet in person with GM John Schneider and Seahawks leadership Tuesday morning to interview for Seattle’s head coach position.'

Macdonald has been a hot name in this coaching cycle and is in the running for the Washington Commanders job. There are just two openings left, the Seahawks and the Commanders. On Monday, some intel suggested that Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson would be the favorite for the Commanders opening, and now Macdonald taking a meeting in Seattle is a big step for both sides.

The Seahawks are entering the post-Pete Carroll era and have big shoes to fill, and Dan Quin was among the rumored candidates said to be a favorite. However, recent reports from Adam Schefter suggest that might not be the case, and Macdonald's interview is an interesting wrinkle.

Macdonald was with the Ravens from 2014 until 2020 before leaving to become the defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021. After that, he returned to the Ravens, this time as the DC, and has been garnering buzz for head coaching jobs.

Things could move quickly with the Super Bowl teams set and all of Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Mike Macdonald now being available for more interviews.