The NFL has made its verdict regarding Jamal Adams' conduct toward an independent concussion doctor on Monday Night Football. The star safety and Seattle Seahawks fans can rest easy.

“After reviewing the incident and seeing Jamal Adams’ apology, the NFL has decided not to discipline the Seahawks’ safety for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.



The former All-Pro was visibly incensed after being removed from the team's Week 4 road matchup against the New York Giants. Adams, who was returning from a torn quadriceps tendon that kept him sidelined for almost 400 days, took a knee to the head while trying to tackle a running Daniel Jones in the first drive of the game.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

He struggled to get up to his feet and was promptly helped to the sideline for further evaluation. All of the veteran's frustrations boiled over, as he appeared belligerent after the doctor's presumed diagnosis. Adams apologized earlier in the week, which undoubtedly made Roger Goodell and the NFL feel more comfortable in letting him off the hook.

Safety has been a top priority for the league since Tua Tagovailoa's own concussion concerns last season. It is possible that Adams' tirade was a direct result of his head injury, which would give credence to the decision not to fine him.

The Seahawks (3-1) are on a bye this week but head to Paycor Stadium next Sunday for a chance to greatly jeopardize the Cincinnati Bengals' season. A struggling offense's job will be made much more difficult if Adams can clear concussion protocol.