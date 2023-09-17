Seattle Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon will finally make his debut on Sunday in their NFL Week 2 game versus the Detroit Lions. Asked about Witherspoon's highly-anticipated debut, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll couldn't contain his enthusiasm for the 22-year-old.

“We're really excited for him,” Carroll said. “[Witherspoon] is a real fireball. He's loving the fact that he finally gets to play. He hasn't had a shot yet. This is his first game. He's got to get his feet on the ground, making sure he's not flying too high because he's a really fired up kid.”

The Seahawks selected Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The cornerback failed to make his debut in Seattle's season opener due to a hamstring injury.

Carroll confirmed on Friday that Witherspoon is good to go and he said that the rookie had a great couple of weeks, even when he was limited with the injury. The coach also added that Witherspoon's “juice” is obvious whenever he is on the field, which just shows how amped up he is to make his debut.

Witherspoon had an outstanding four-year career at Illinois. In his senior campaign, the Pensacola, Florida native was one of the 12 finalists for the Jim Thorpe award, which was given to the nation's top defensive back. He won the 2022 Tatum–Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, which honors the top defensive back in the Big Ten Conference.

In 12 games, Witherspoon recorded 738 snaps. He also tallied 32 tackles, seven assists, 16 stops, 14 pass break ups, and three interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how much energy and impact Witherspoon will have in his professional football debut.