Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, there is arguably no team in a better position than the Seattle Seahawks. After earning a trip to the playoffs in 2022, and constructing a roster full of elite young talent, they now enter the draft with a chance to get even better.

The Seahawks will have a total of five selections over the first three rounds. Two of these picks will come over the first 20 selections. On day two, they will have another two picks in the second round, and one in the third.

With needs on both sides of the ball, Seattle will have options each time they come on the clock. In a draft class this talented, even at pick 37, starting-caliber players will still be available.

Here are 3 options for the Seahawks at pick 37 in the 2023 NFL Draft

3. Will McDonald IV, Defensive End, Iowa State

With the additions of Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, and Boye Mafe, the Seahawks have already addressed the defensive front heavily. But even with the playmakers they have in the group, adding another talent off of the edge could be an option. In a draft class that is full of prospects in this area, Iowa States Will McDonald IV could potentially be the best fit.

During his time at Iowa State, McDonald was a force along the defensive front. In total, while appearing in 48 collegiate games, he recorded 80 solo tackles, 125 total tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, seven batted passes, and 10 forced fumbles.

In 2020 and 2021, McDonald delivered two elite seasons for Iowa State. Over these 23 games, he recorded 71 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

This past season, McDonald did not reach the numbers that he had in years past, but he still remained dominant. He finished the season recording 36 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

While at Iowa State, McDonald moved around the defense. Upon his arrival to the NFL, many believe that he will work exclusively off of the edge. Given the talent that the Seahawks already have in the group, his arrival would add yet another playmaker that can break down opposing offenses. With his speed, he could quickly become an every-down defender for this loaded front.

2. Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks have put together a defense full of proven talent. Whether it be young players or veterans, there is firepower at each level. At the linebacker position, Seattle has brought back one of the game’s best n Bobby Wagner. Even with his presence, the unit could do with the addition of another young option. There may not be a better fit than Iowa’s Jack Campbell.

During his time at Iowa, Campbell developed into arguably the top linebacker in the nation. Over his final two seasons, he recorded 116 solo tackles, 265 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven defended passes, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Coming in at 6’5″ and 249 pounds, Campbell has the size and overall physicality that Seattle has looked for in their linebackers. In addition, he also has speed that allows him to make plays all over the field.

Placing Campbell alongside Wagner would only help solidify this Seahawks linebacker room. It could also help Campbell adjust to the NFL game even faster. With his arrival, the Seahawks would be set at the position for the foreseeable future.

1. Josh Downs, Wide Reciever, North Carolina

With the wide receiver pair of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks already have one of the best pass-catching duos in the NFL. During their time sharing the field together, few wide receivers have found as much success as these two. But there is still room for improvement at the position, and depth is a concern heading into the draft. North Carolina’s Josh Downs would not only fill this need but could also make an impact from day one.

In 2020, his first collegiate season, Downs appeared in just four games, but in his limited role, he still made an impact. He finished the campaign hauling in seven receptions for 119 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Following his freshman season, Downs saw his playing time increase significantly. In 2021, while taking the field in 13 games, he became a focal point in the North Carolina offense. In total, he hauled in 101 receptions for 1,335 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, Downs delivered yet another strong season. Over 11 games, he recorded 94 receptions for 1,029 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

While Downs isn’t the biggest wide receiver, coming in at 5’9″ and 171 pounds, he can still make an impact anywhere on the field. He has regularly proven that he can do more than just work out of the slot and is an elite threat in the red zone.

Giving Geno Smith a wide receiver trio of Downs, Lockett, and Metcalf could help elevate this offense. For a team that is built to win now, he could be yet another strong option.