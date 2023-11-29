The Seahawks have a big one this week at the Cowboys, and Pete Carroll knows that it is a big opportunity for his team.

The Seattle Seahawks are contending for a playoff spot and they have a major game this week against the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks will play at Dallas on Thursday Night Football, and this is one of the biggest games on their schedule. Seattle is coming into this one with a 6-5 record and a second place standing in the NFC West. The Cowboys are one of the top teams in the league as they are currently 8-3 and trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, who have the best record in the NFL.

Sitting at 6-5 and going up against another team in NFC Wild Card position, the Seahawks know that this is a big one. Head coach Pete Carroll doesn't want this opportunity to slip away.

“This is an enormous opportunity for us,” Carroll said on Wednesday, according to an article from the Tacoma News Tribune. “Now, look at the schedule; I know what’s coming. Every one of those games are enormous opportunities for us to figure in, in our division and still battle for all of that, that’s there. The NFC games, huge. Because it’s a Thursday-to-Thursday, and what happened last Thursday, it’s a big opportunity right here. I don’t want to miss this.”

Seattle has six games left on their schedule, and they are currently the six seed in the NFC. However, the schedule isn't doing the Seahawks any favors down the stretch. Not only do they have this matchup with the Cowboys this week, but Seattle also plays the Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers down the stretch. All of those teams are in playoff position. Buckle up, Seahawks fans.

If Seattle can beat Dallas this week, it will give them some much-needed momentum going into this daunting final stretch of the regular season. The Seahawks and Cowboys will kickoff from Dallas at 8:15 ET on Thursday night. The game will be airing on Amazon Prime Video.