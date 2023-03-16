Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions center Evan Brown, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Thursday tweet.

Brown, a 320-pound offensive lineman out of SMU, has four years of NFL experience under his belt after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Miami Dolphins signed him after being sent to the Giants practice squad in 2019, playing in three games and 17 special teams snaps before he was released in 2020.

Brown finally landed with the Lions after he was signed to their practice squad in 2021. He played as a backup before he succeeded an injured Frank Ragnow in the starting lineup in a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He played in all 68 offensive snaps as Minnesota earned a 19-17 victory in U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Pro Football Reference.

“I thought (Evan Brown) played well,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after a 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears in 2021, via the Detroit Free Press. “I thought he was solid. I thought he went in and really didn’t miss a beat. There was really only a couple of plays that I know he wishes he would have back, but I thought he went in and did a good job.”

The Seahawks took a more aggressive approach when looking for players on the other side of the trenches in NFL Free Agency, signing defensive end Dre’Mont Jones from the Denver Broncos to a three-year, $51 million contract on Monday. Seattle made a run at defensive end Zach Allen, to no avail.

“Hearing Seahawks also made a serious run at Zach Allen before he signed with Denver, but simply couldn’t find a way to make it work financially to bring in both Dre’Mont Jones and Allen,” Condotta wrote on Tuesday. “Jones was the top target.”