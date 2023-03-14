The Seattle Seahawks are exploring all options as NFL Free Agency continues; after already re-signing starting quarterback Geno Smith and poaching Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, the team isn’t done, according to The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

“Hearing Seahawks also made a serious run at Zach Allen before he signed with Denver, but simply couldn’t find a way to make it work financially to bring in both Dre’Mont Jones and Allen,” Condotta wrote on Tuesday. “Jones was the top target.”

The Seahawks signed Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract when NFL Free Agency opened on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old was a massive get for Seattle; he was a game-breaker in 2022-23 with 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits over 13 games for the Broncos last year.

And Seattle reportedly isn’t done there.

“One more to add to this — hearing it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Shelby Harris stays with team,” Condotta explained. “It just won’t be on his current contract. They’d have to rework it, and do so by Sunday at latest before a $2 million roster bonus kicks in.”

Although NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Harris would be released by the Seahawks after the team found no potential trade suitors, it’s possible the team keeps him on a restructured contract.

Harris was set to make $9 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. Releasing the veteran would save Seattle $8.941 million, with $3.27 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

The 31-year-old was acquired from Denver as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade last offseason; he played 15 games in 2022-23, generating two sacks and 44 total tackles.

It’s clear the Seattle Seahawks are taking an aggressive approach to NFL Free Agency in 2023, and Dre’Mont Jones is likely not the only significant signing the franchise makes.