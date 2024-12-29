The Seattle Seahawks had hope of making the playoffs while watching the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, but Kyler Murray shattered their dreams with a game-losing interception in the end zone. If the Cardinals would have won, the winner of the Seahawks and Rams game in Week 18 would determine who takes the division.

After the game, fans and others let their frustrations out on social media.

“Seahawks fans gotta stop blaming Kyler and look at that Giants game,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Seahawks have absolutely no one to blame but themselves,” another user wrote. “The loss to the Giants ultimately proved to be the cement weights tied to their feet they couldn’t overcome. Truly frustrating they couldn’t win the NFC West this year because this Rams team is AWFUL.”

Now, the Seahawks will have to get help from several teams if they want any chance of making the playoffs because the division seems to be wrapped up by the Rams now, who are on a five-game winning streak.

Seahawks hoping to get help to make playoffs

It's going to take a lot of help for the Seahawks to make the playoffs, and they're going to have to bank on a few teams losing to have a chance.

“Seahawks fans are now rooting for Jets, Dolphins, Packers, Falcons, and Lions. Need 3 of these teams to win,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Seahawks have had chances throughout the season to separate themselves in the division, but they weren't able to handle business. It's definitely been a roller coaster of a season for them, and now the Rams have gotten hot at the right moment and can win the division. The best bet for the Seahawks was to take the NFC West, but trying to get a wild card spot is going to be difficult.