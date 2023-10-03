Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon has impressed early in his career, and he made a name for himself on Monday Night Football with a pick six off of Daniel Jones of the New York Giants to essentially seal the game, and head coach Pete Carroll said he knew this is what Witherspoon could be when they took him with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I never thought he wouldn't play like this,” Pete Carroll said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “This is the why we took him. To be active and to show that he gets this game of football, and it comes easy to him. He's an explosive, dynamic player. We got to put him at nickel for the first time. This was a process, getting him back out there. We didn't have enough time, we though, to have him ready, although he's been working at it the whole time. He did a great job tonight, and you can see why we like him there.”

The pick six against Daniel Jones was the first interception of Devon Witherspoon's career. The Giants were close to making it a one-score game, then Witherspoon's interception essentially sealed the win.

The Seahawks moved to 3-1, and are now firmly in the thick of things in the NFC, having won three in a row after losing their opening game to the Los Angeles Rams.

After an early bye next week, the Seahawks will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2023 season.