The Seattle Seahawks are not picking up the fifth-year option for linebacker Jordyn Brooks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Jordyn Brooks would be guaranteed just under $13 million in the 2024 season if the Seahawks had picked up his fifth-year option, according to Spotrac.

The Seahawks drafted Brooks with the 27th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has been a fine player for them since then. However, it makes sense for John Schneider and Pete Carroll to decline the fifth-year option for Brooks given the money he would be owed in the 2024 season.

Brooks tore his ACL in January in a game against the New York Jets, so it is unknown how much he will be able to play during the 2023 season. It is fair to say that he will miss a good portion of this upcoming season, and possibly all of it. For John Schneider and Pete Carroll, it is impossible to tell the type of player that Brooks will be going into the 2024 season, so it makes sense to not guarantee him close to $13 million.

The ACL tear is terrible timing for Brooks. He will be a free agent coming off of a year that he likely will not play very much, if at all. Because he is a former first-round pick, it is conceivable that a team will take a chance on him when he is a free agent, whether that team is the Seahawks or not. The talent is there, and hopefully for Brooks, he can show enough in 2023 to earn a decent contract in 2024.