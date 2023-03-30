The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. The Seattle Seahawks are primed to make a splash after nailing their draft class a year earlier. How will they utilize their draft capital? Here we’ll look at the five best players for the Seattle Seahawks to target with their 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick.

In 2022, the Seahawks made a trade with the Denver Broncos involving Russell Wilson. Many regard that as one of the biggest steals in NFL history. The Seahawks already received the Broncos’ first and second-round picks from the previous year’s draft, and the trade will continue to benefit them in 2023. Due to the Broncos’ poor performance in the previous season, they will be giving up the fifth overall pick to the Seahawks this year. Although Seattle re-signed Geno Smith, who won the Comeback Player of the Year award, the early pick gives them the option to consider drafting a quarterback in the first round. But will they do that? The Seahawks will also receive the Broncos’ second-round pick, giving them four top 60 selections.

In 2022, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll put together an exceptional class and secured valuable long-term assets. With their current draft capital, the team has a chance to repeat their success in 2023. Additionally, the Seahawks acquired an extra fifth-round pick through a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. They also traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for John Reid. However, the conditions of the trade were not met as Reid did not play enough.

Now let’s look at the five best players for the Seahawks to target in the 2023 NFL Draft first-round.

5. Jordan Addison

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is a highly skilled 2023 NFL Draft class prospect. Recall that he won the Biletnikoff award and excelled in both Pittsburgh and USC programs. He has demonstrated his abilities under different coaches, quarterbacks, and systems. He also possesses excellent ball skills, route-running, and big-play capability. Although he may not start as a WR1 in his rookie year, Addison is expected to make an immediate impact on the team that drafts him. He is anticipated to follow the recent trend of rookie receivers making a significant impact in NFL passing attacks.

4. Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston is an incredibly gifted receiver with a unique combination of size, speed, and acceleration. Despite a mostly lackluster career at TCU, he had a breakout season in 2022. Remember that he set career highs with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He was also the X-factor for the team’s high-powered offense that led them to their first national championship appearance in decades. With his elite-level athleticism, Johnston has consistently dominated and put up impressive single-game numbers. He is the prototypical X receiver, capable of immediately becoming the top receiver in most NFL offenses.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quentin Johnston has scored a touchdown in 4 straight games! He’s been a problem for defenses and no answer has been found!pic.twitter.com/85wDJ7gKGI — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) October 29, 2022

3. Calijah Kancey

Miami native Calijah Kancey began his college football career in Pittsburgh and developed into a highly dynamic defensive lineman. Although he did not start until late in the 2020 season, Kancey was recognized as a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021. In 2022, he earned consensus All-American honors and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey is a fierce presence on the defensive line. He loves utilizing his speed and determination to attack the neutral zone with force. Despite being smaller than many of his opponents, he is a tough and physical player. Kancey just excels at leveraging his quickness to gain an advantage. His ability to slip off contact and maintain balance is particularly impressive given his size.

2. Brian Branch

Brian Branch is a prospect who has played a crucial role in the Alabama secondary since his freshman year. He has played several positions, including deep safety, strong safety, nickel, linebacker, and even as the end man on the line of scrimmage. Branch is known for his instinctual defense, quickness, acceleration, and high motor. These allow him to be involved in many plays. Although he has played in several different positions, he seems to be most comfortable and productive when playing the nickel/hybrid LB role. In addition to his skills, teams who draft Branch will also benefit from his ability to become an influential team leader. Overall, Branch is a versatile defensive back who can make impactful plays in different alignments.

1. Tyree Wilson

Tyree Wilson is a senior defensive lineman who joined Texas Tech football after two years with Texas A&M. He quickly became an impactful player for the Red Raiders. He played both on the edge and interior defensive line positions due to his size and range. At 6’6 and 275 pounds, Wilson’s physical attributes make him a formidable presence against the run and as a pass rusher. His strength and athleticism allow him to shed blockers with ease and chase down plays. Meanwhile, his speed and power can disrupt the flow of run plays. Of course, he also has the potential to be a good pass rusher in the right positional alignment. These make him a well-rounded defensive lineman prospect.