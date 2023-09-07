The Seattle Seahawks will kick off against the Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 p.m. PDT on Sunday in Lumen Field. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.

The Seahawks went 2-0 against the Rams in 2022. They defeated the Rams in SoFi Stadium in December before winning in Lumen Field in January. Seattle finished last season with a record of 9-8 before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Seahawks went 2-1 in the 2023 NFL preseason, taking victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys before losing to the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks will have a few key players return to the roster in 2023. 10 linebackers, including Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu, were listed on the team's initial 53-man roster. They were joined by defensive backs Riq Woolen, Michael Jackson and Quandre Diggs.

What are some bold predictions for the Seahawks during Seattle's Week 1 matchup with the Rams?

3. Geno Smith will record at least 300 passing yards

Smith, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, threw for just under 4,300 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns in 2022. The former New York Jets draft selection recorded a season-high 367 passing yards during Seattle's Week 13 win over the Rams, adding three passing touchdowns as the Seahawks took a 27-23 victory in SoFi Stadium.

The Rams' defense took 22nd place in the league with 3,842 passing yards allowed in 2022. Cornerback Cobie Durant, who took second place on the Rams with three interceptions last year, was listed on the team's initial 2023 53-man roster. Los Angeles traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in March. Linebacker Bobby Wagner, the team's leader in total tackles in 2022, signed with the Seahawks the same month.

Six wide receivers, including Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, were listed on the Seahawks' initial roster. Both receivers broke the 1,000-receiving-yard mark in 2022. Receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Cody Thompson rounded out the team's options at receiver.

2. Kenneth Walker III will rush for at least 90 yards

Walker finished the 2022 season with just over 1,000 rushing yards. He bounced back from a 36-rushing-yard performance in Week 13 with a 114-yard outing against the Rams in Week 18. He finished a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a season-high 167 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Walker said the game started to slow down during the Chargers matchup in a June interview with Seahawks.com Writer Maliik Obee.

“Probably the Chargers game really,” Walker said in June, via Obee. “When everything slowed down. After the first start versus the Cardinals, it was fine, but then the Chargers game is when I felt really comfortable.”

The Rams' defense took 13th place in the league with a total of 1,956 rushing yards allowed in 2022. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Ernest Jones were listed on the Rams initial 2023 roster. Jones recorded eight tackles, seven solo, during Seattle's December win over Los Angeles in SoFi Stadium.

1. The Seahawks will take a double-digit victory over the Rams

The Seahawks made plenty of important moves to strengthen the roster during the offseason.

Along with the Wagner signing, Seattle signed defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million contract in March. They added defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. in May and Jarran Reed in March. Smith and quarterback Drew Lock re-signed with the Seahawks in the offseason.

If Seattle can tap into the potential of its new and returning options, they could start the season strong with a double-digit victory over the Rams.