The Seattle Seahawks' 2022 NFL season exceeded expectations. They had a 9-8 record and made it to the postseason. Looking to build on that success, the team made several signings in the offseason to bolster their roster. While many moves show promise, one particular acquisition stands out as the riskiest decision of their offseason. In this article, we will delve into the decision that carries significant risks and explore its potential impact on the Seahawks' future success.

People did not expect the Seahawks to be as good as they were in 2022. Quarterback Geno Smith put up the best season of his career so far. He tallied 4,648 total yards along with a total of 31 touchdowns. The defense, however, emerged as a major weakness. They allowed 24.6 points per game, which ranked 24th overall. To return to the playoffs in 2023, the Seahawks must address these defensive shortcomings and find ways to maximize their offensive potential.

To bolster their roster and mount another playoff push in 2023, the Seahawks made free agency strategic signings on both sides of the ball. Notably returning is Bobby Wagner along with the addition of Julian Love. They also brought back Myles Adams, Michael Jackson, and Cody Thompson. These decisions aim to improve the team's overall performance and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Having said that, now let's look at the riskiest free agency move in the 2023 NFL offseason that the Seahawks made.

Signing LB Devin Bush

Among the Seahawks' offseason moves, the signing of linebacker Devin Bush emerges as the riskiest player acquisition. Despite his talent, Bush's history of injuries raises concerns. Recall that he missed a ton of games in 2020. Keeping in mind his recovery from a torn ACL, there is a significant risk that he might experience further setbacks in the future. This fragility raises doubts about his ability to contribute consistently on defense.

Secondly, the Seahawks made a substantial financial commitment by signing Bush to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. This investment amplifies the risk should Bush fail to live up to expectations. Lastly, the team also has pressing needs at other key positions, such as wide receiver and offensive line. Allocating resources to address these areas might have been a more prudent approach.

Here was Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush and Jon Rhattigan in linebacker drills. Bush is the favorite to start alongside Wagner to begin the season, assuming Jordyn Brooks isn’t ready by then. By the way, that’s Lofa Tatupu throwing. He’s back to work with the defense this offseason. pic.twitter.com/xzRoohIXld — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 1, 2023

Potential Upside

That said, despite the risks associated with Bush, the signing also presents potential benefits. Firstly, Bush possesses significant talent and can make a difference on the Seahawks' defense if he can remain healthy. Secondly, at only 24 years old, Bush has ample room for growth and development. This suggests a long-term potential for the team. Lastly, his familiarity with a defensive system similar to the one employed by the Seahawks could expedite his adaptation and contribution to the team.

As such, the decision to sign Devin Bush carries inherent risks due to his injury history, the financial commitment involved, and the team's other pressing needs. However, the signing also offers potential benefits in terms of Bush's talent, youth, and familiarity with the defensive system. The ultimate success of this move will depend on Bush's ability to stay healthy and fulfill his potential. This could greatly impact the Seahawks' defense in the long run.

Again, the Seahawks' decision to sign Bush in the 2023 NFL offseason carries a certain level of risk. However, if Bush can overcome his injury woes, his talent and familiarity with the defensive system make him a potentially valuable addition. As the Seahawks strive for success in the 2023 season, they must carefully manage the risks. They should also capitalize on the potential benefits that the Devin Bush signing presents.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The upcoming 2023 NFL season presents both opportunities and challenges for the Seattle Seahawks. To sustain playoff contention, the team must address crucial areas for improvement. Firstly, enhancing the wide receiver corps is essential. While DK Metcalf shines as a star receiver, concerns arise from Tyler Lockett's recent performance decline and the lack of depth at the position. Strengthening the receiving unit will be crucial for offensive success. Secondly, improving the running game is a priority. With Rashaad Penny no longer around, a lot of pressure will be placed on the shoulders of Kenneth Walker III. Lastly, bolstering the pass rush and secondary is vital. In the 2022 season, the Seahawks can improve their pass rush and their secondary. The health and performance of Geno Smith are also of utmost importance. His availability and ability to lead the offense effectively will significantly impact the team's overall success.

In conclusion, the Seattle Seahawks face both opportunities and challenges in the 2023 NFL season. Improving the wide receiver corps, running game, and fortifying the defense are key areas that require attention.

Moving forward, their riskiest free agency remains the signing of Devin Bush. While the potential benefits are noteworthy, the decision carries inherent risks. If Bush can stay healthy, however, his contribution could significantly bolster the Seahawks' defense.