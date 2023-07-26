As training camp arrives, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon is the only player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft not to sign his rookie contract. With the Seahawks looking for a temporary replacement, Seattle has signed another DB for some added insurance.

The Seahawks have signed Chris Steele, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Steele has experience in Seattle as he spent time with the Seahawks earlier this year before being waived in April, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Steele has bounced around practice squads after not being picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. Outside of the Seahawks, Steele has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. However, Steele has yet to play a down in the NFL.

A former USC standout, Steele will look to make good on his opportunity and will push for a roster spot. However, Steele's signing comes directly after Witherspoon missed the first day of training camp due to contract issues. While Steele will be trying to make the team, his signing comes due to Settle being down a man in their secondary.

The Seahawks will do everything in their power to come to terms with Devon Witherspoon. Using the No. 5 overall pick on him, clearly Seattle has big plans for the rookie defensive back. By Week 1, the Seahawks hope to have Witherspoon's name on the dotted line and locking down opposing team's top weapons. Until then, Chris Steele will be in the secondary at training camp, looking to make a name for himself in his own right.