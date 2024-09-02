The Seattle Seahawks are adding more bodies to their quarterback room with Geno Smith and Sam Howell. After initially making the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings, Jaren Hall was released from the team, and now the Seahawks have added him to their roster.

“Seahawks adding quarterback Jaren Hall to the practice squad. Minnesota moved on from Hall last week, now the second-year QB joins Seattle’s room with Geno Smith and Sam Howell,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on X, formerly Twitter.

Hall was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and played in only three games. He had a good preseason for the Vikings, throwing for 339 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, but it wasn't enough to keep him on the roster, and after they released him, Brett Rypien was signed to the team.

During the preseason with the Vikings, Hall had a solid game against the Cleveland Browns, completing 4-of-5 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Hall posted a 158.3 passer rating, and after the game, he spoke about cherishing the game and what he was able to accomplish.

“Days like this you just cherish forever,” Hall said. “It’s a game I’ll always remember, preseason or not. Just to play and execute the simple plays that are being called. I trust in the coaches’ call. It just feels good. It’s fun to enjoy with your teammates like that.

“That’s part of football. At that moment, you go to the backyard and there’s days you play in the rain. That’s just part of the deal. You just try to take care of the ball, have ball security and do what you can.”

Jaren Hall will be the QB3 for the Seahawks

Jaren Hall should learn a lot from the Seattle Seahawks and will most likely be the emergency quarterback behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell. PJ Walker was originally on the Seahawks roster during training camp, but he didn't make the team.

The Seahawks should now be complete as they get ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Geno Smith has had a lot of success since joining the Seahawks, and now with new head coach Mike Macdonald, there will be new expectations put on the team.

There's a good chance Hall doesn't see the field because he's on the practice squad, but he should be seen as a developmental project, and he may be able to find a team later in his career where he can get playing time.