The Minnesota Vikings have had to reshuffle their quarterback room this offseason, and they're not done just yet. After initially making the 53-man roster, Jaren Hall was released from the team, and Brett Rypien was signed to replace him. Hall had a good preseason for the Vikings, throwing for 339 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, but it looks like it wasn't enough to keep him on the roster.

Meanwhile, Rypien was released by the Chicago Bears after he had a solid preseason as well, throwing for 335 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The two quarterbacks almost had the same preseason stats, and it seems as if the Vikings are going with someone with more experience.

The Vikings continue to reshuffle their QB room

After the departure of Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings had to find a new quarterback to start the season. Sam Darnold will start this season and Nick Mullens will be the backup, while JJ McCarthy is out for the year due to a meniscus injury.

That left Jaren Hall to be the QB3, but with a last-second change, Brett Rypien will be on the roster. Rypien was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and signed with the Denver Broncos where he spent three seasons. He then spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and made one start for them, losing to the Green Bay Packers.

Hall was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and played in only three games. Hopefully, Hall is able to find another team to continue his young career and get more reps in the league.

The Vikings seem set on which quarterbacks they'll be bringing into the season, and it'll be interesting to see if there are any more changes to the room during the season, but it all depends on how Darnold performs.