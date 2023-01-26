The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to Nickels coach in 2020 and moved to safeties in 2022.

The Bills’ defense ranked 12th in the league in completion percentage allowed with 62.9%, 13th in interceptions with 14 and 24th in total passing yards with just under 4,300. Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Jaquan Johnson combined for 16 total tackles in two playoff games in 2022.

McDermott was named as one of the five finalists for Associated Press Coach of the Year for the third time in his coaching career. The Bills earned a 13-3 record in the 2022 regular season before winning a Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins

“One week seasons man that’s it. Gotta take it ‘1-and-0’, one game at a time,” Allen said in a mid-January, according to WGR 550 Sports Radio. “Thought we did some good things today and I did some bad things today.

“Some stuff to clean up, some things to learn from, but we’ll grow from it. All that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win, and proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”

Though he refused to address questions on possible coaching changes during his end-of-season press conference, Sean McDermott addressed the team’s shortcomings against the Bengals and said he was “big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season.”

“That’s what you have to address.” McDermott said, via ProFootballTalk. “So obviously, we weren’t good enough yesterday, and we need to address those areas and do what’s necessary to get this organization to the Super Bowl.”