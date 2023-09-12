Sean McDermott's net worth in 2023 is $10 million. McDermott is a professional football coach who currently serves as the head coach for the Buffalo Bills. For the past five seasons, the Bills have made the postseason since McDermott took over the head-coaching reins. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Sean McDermott's net worth in 2023.

Sean McDermott was born on March 21, 1974, in Omaha, Neb. He attended La Salle College for his high school education. Here, he played football and wrestling. In both sports, McDermott shined brightly. As a football player, he was an All-Southeastern Pennsylvania. On the other hand, we was crowned as a national prep wrestler.

After graduating from high school. McDermott attended College of William & Mary. During his stay there, McDermott played football and was named an All-Conference safety. In addition to this, he was also awarded Academic all-conference honors. McDermott eventually graduated and earned a bachelor's degree in finance.

Sean McDermott's assistant-coaching career with the Eagles

In 1999, the Philadelphia Eagles hired McDermott as a scouting administrative coordinator. Two years later, he was promoted to the Eagles' coaching staff. He served different roles for the Eagles. These included assistant head coach, defensive assistant and quality control, assistant defensive backs coach, secondary coach, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

The main highlight of his stint with the Eagles was in the 2004 season. While serving as the assistant defensive backs coach, the Eagles would go all the way to make an appearance at Super Bowl XXXIX.

Unfortunately, the Eagles fired McDermott after 12 seasons with the franchise in 2011.

Sean McDermott's assistant-coaching stint with the Panthers

After getting fired by the Eagles, McDermott was picked up by the Carolina Panthers of the NFL as a defensive coordinator. McDermott stayed in Carolina for five seasons as defensive coordinator. From 2012 to 2015, the Panthers finished within the top 10 in terms of defense.

In addition to this, McDermott also helped the Panthers make an appearance at Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately, the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos, 24-10.

Sean McDermott becomes Bills' head coach

Thank you for everything, Sean. Best of luck in Buffalo! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/zdeDXRo2xn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 11, 2017

In 2017, McDermott was hired by the Buffalo Bills as the head coach, taking on the position for the first time in his coaching career. According to Spotrac, he signed a five-year contract, with an undisclosed amount.

Right from the get-go, McDermott made his presence felt. In his first game as head coach, McDermott coached the Bills to a 21-12 victory over the New York Jets. But more importantly, the Bills coach would stir the Bills to a 9-7 win-loss card to make the postseason, ending an 18-year playoff drought. However, the Bills eventually succumbed to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 10-3 in the Wild Card game.

Since then, the Bills have become a fixture in the postseason. With McDermott at the helm, the Bills have tallied four postseason appearances in the last five seasons. In 2019, McDermott was part of the final four candidates in the running for NFL Coach of the Year. But the award went to John Harbaugh. During the 2019 season, the Bills tallied a 10-6 win-loss card.

A season later, McDermott was once again in the running for the NFL Coach of the Year Award after leading the Bills to a 13-3 record, tying the franchise record for most wins in a single season. This time, McDermott was one of the final two candidates but settled for a runner-up finish after losing out to Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. Furthermore, the Bills clinched the franchise's first AFC East Division title since 1995.

In addition to a solid season, the Bills also made some noise in the postseason. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, which is the first franchise playoff victory in 2 1/2 decades. Afterwards, McDermott coached the Bills to a dominant 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to march all the way to the AFC Championship Game. However, the Bills' run came to a halt after the Kansas City Chiefs handed them a 38-24 beating.

Sean McDermott's contract extensions with the Bills

Fortunately, in 2020, McDermott was rewarded by the Bills with a six-year contract extension that paid the seasoned coach $8.5 million in annual salary. This came after a breakthrough 2020 season and certainly must have pleased his wife, Jamie McDermott.

In the 2022 season, McDermott replicated another solid Bills run, helping them register a 13-3 win-loss card. During that year, the Bills were supposed to play another game, but it was canceled after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Without Hamlin, the Bills still marched on to the playoffs and defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round before falling to the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10 in the Divisional Round.

In 2023, McDermott's efforts convinced the Bills that he was still their head-coaching choice. In fact, the Bills extended McDermott's contract for two more years.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Sean McDermott's net worth in 2023?