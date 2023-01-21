Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least the second round of the postseason, almost coming out of the AFC in 2020. With just one losing season, we can definitely say that the Bills made the right choice with McDermott. His success did not come easy, and one of the biggest factors in one’s success is having a supportive partner. In that vein, let’s take a look into Sean McDermott’s wife, Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott’s Wife: Jamie McDermott

It is unknown when the couple officially tied the knot, but this story does not begin recently. Sean and Jamie McDermott are the definition of true love, as they have been going strong, together, since high school. It is a fairly interesting story, if for nothing, then for the longevity of a relationship in a time where these kinds of stories are hard to come by. Holding on to each other, the duo has been through a lot, including a battle that Sean had with skin cancer, which he revealed after it has already passed. Nowadays, they can enjoy success and share it with their three kids. Before we get to the success and to the family they have now, let’s look at the early life of Sean McDermott’s wife, Jamie McDermott.

Jamie McDermott was born on the 25th of June, 1979. Despite a five-year gap between the two, they met in high school. Just like Sean, Jamie grew up in Pennsylvania, as the pair attended La Salle College High School. After finishing this school, the duo went in different directions. Sean decided to pursue a college degree at William and Mary College in Pittsburgh, and Jamie decided against pursuing a degree. Yet, since Sean chose a fairly local college, they were able to continue on with their relationship. As Sean was finishing up his degree in finances, but starting to transition slowly into NFL jobs, his supporting wife was there and stood by his side no matter what.

The duo had to go through 16 years of Sean fighting through different positions, moving to another state for a longer amount of time, to land a job as an actual NFL coach. In that time span, the pair lived in Carolina, for the last five years of Sean’s deal as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. Before that, Jamie and Sean McDermott were fairly local, as he held multiple positions with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2017, the couple had to move themselves and their three kids into New York, so that Sean can accept the position of Buffalo Bills coach, which he still holds. During that time, Jamie concentrated more on the family and did not expose herself publicly.

In terms of their family, Sean and Jamie McDermott have three children together. Their first child was born in 2010, as they brought their daughter Maddie into the world. Then, two years later, their only son, Gavin, was born. Last but not least, in 2017, the year Sean got his dream job coaching in the NFL, Jamie McDermott brought Kelly to the world, their third child and second daughter. As of right now, it does not seem like the pair will seek to have more kids, but it certainly seems like they are happy with what they have. There was a glimpse into a part of their family life, during the virtual offseason when Sean McDermott participated in Good Morning Football.

That truly was a rare glimpse, as the McDermott family is not very active on social media. Jamie McDermott has no social media accounts that are publicly known and splits her time between raising their family and being there for her husband, as well as community work. Not a lot of details are known about what the McDermott family does exactly, but the fact that the Buffalo community lives and breathes for them in certain regards speaks a lot. With Sean being busy with the NFL schedule, it is mostly Jamie that organizes and partakes in community-building events and contributes to charity causes in the name of the family.

While we do not know tons about the wife of Sean McDermott, we do understand how supportive she has been of her husband. As said previously, Jamie McDermott met Sean in high school, and through all the ups and downs, they have stayed together. Now, they have a beautiful family, a great home in Orchard Park, New York, and a Buffalo community that appreciates and loves them. That’s all there is to know about Sean McDermott’s wife, Jamie McDermott.