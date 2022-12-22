By Karl Rasmussen · 4 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Christmas Eve clash will have major implications for both teams, with the Seahawks (7-7) coming off a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs, on the other hand, could claim the AFC’s best record with a win over Seattle, currently tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the throne. We’re going to make some Week 16 Seattle Seahawks bold predictions for their must-win tilt vs. the Chiefs.

Geno Smith is officially a Pro Bowler, and now he’ll have his sights set on leading the Seahawks to the playoffs. The absence of Tyler Lockett will be a big blow for Seattle’s offense, and Kenneth Walker’s status will be crucial towards their ability to run the ball successfully. Still, even with some injury question marks, the Seahawks could put up a surprising fight in frigid Kansas City.

The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve, and with some freezing-cold conditions expected in the midwest, players will be put to the test both mentally and physically. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Seahawks’ bold predictions for Week 16 vs. the Chiefs.

3. Geno Smith struggles in the cold

Geno Smith and the Seahawks aren’t strangers to the cold, but the environment in Kansas City will be brutal. The Chiefs are already one of the NFL’s loudest fanbases, and that could have a big impact against the Seahawks on Saturday. Kansas City’s defense has quietly been one of the best in the NFL this season, and they could look to force some mistakes from the first-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

While Smith has been exceptional this season, particularly in terms of passing accuracy, he struggled during the Seahawks’ loss to the Panthers in Week 14. Smith threw two interceptions in that loss, and now has four interceptions over the last four weeks. That’s the same tally he racked up during his first 10 games of the season. He played a clean game against the 49ers in Week 15, but the Seahawks’ offense only put up 13 points.

It could be a tough night for Smith and the Seahawks offense, especially with Tyler Lockett unavailable. The Chiefs held the Texans to just 125 passing yards last week, so their secondary will have plenty of confidence heading into this game.

2. DK Metcalf scores a TD

With Tyler Lockett out, DK Metcalf will be one of the focal points of Seattle’s offense. Metcalf is one of the best in the business at coming down with tough catches, and he may have to do so yet again on Saturday, on multiple occasions. Last week against the 49ers, despite the Seahawks scoring just 13 points, Metcalf was difficult for San Francisco to contain. While he didn’t go for a touchdown against the Niners, he caught seven of nine targets for 55 yards.

Since Week 10, Metcalf has been on a tear for the Seahawks. In his last five games, the 25-year-old has 37 receptions, 414 yards, and two touchdowns. During that span, he’s been targeted 51 times, more than 10 per game. After a slow mid-season, Metcalf seems to be turning things around again, and he should be a matchup nightmare for the Chiefs, if Smith is able to get him the ball.

Metcalf will be hungry to help the Seahawks improve to 8-7, and I’m expecting him to take matters into his own hands and find his way into the end zone for TD No. 7 on the season.

1. Seahawks stun Chiefs in OT

The Kansas City Chiefs are undoubtedly one of the top teams in football, but they were taken for a ride by the Houston Texans in Week 15. While KC was able to pull off the win, it took overtime to defeat a 1-12-1 Texans team, and that’s a big concern. The Broncos also put up a surprisingly strong fight against the Chiefs in Week 14. With the Chiefs clearly not playing their best brand of football right now, it’s certainly not out of the picture for the Seahawks to put up a big fight.

Playing at Arrowhead will make matters more difficult, but Patrick Mahomes was intercepted three times against the Broncos in Week 14. He fumbled last week against the Texans, and has been sacked twice in three consecutive weeks. In short, the Chiefs aren’t playing like their usually dominant selves, and the Seahawks should take full advantage of that.

They’ll need to take some big risks on offense and maybe hope for Tariq Woolen to come away with a turnover on defense, but a Seahawks win against the Chiefs would do wonders for their playoff push. I’m expecting this game to go to OT, despite the Chiefs’ being considerable favorites, and for Seattle to come away with a jaw-dropping victory.