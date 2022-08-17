Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Bears

The Seattle Seahawks opened their preseason action with a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the defeat, there was still a lot to unpack and many things for head coach Pete Carroll and the coaching staff to analyze.

Some players impressed but some still have some work to do. Following the first roster-cut deadline on Tuesday, the Seahawks will play their second preseason game this year when they host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field.

With that being said, here are some bold Seahawks predictions for their preseason Week 2 matchup against the Bears on Thursday night.

Seattle Seahawks Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. Draft picks earn meaningful time once again

Eight out of the Seahawks’ nine 2022 draft picks saw some action in Week 1. Offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and No. 9 pick Charles Cross got some praise from Carroll, who said the coaching staff was pleased with what it saw.

Playing more the rookies in the game against the Bears could give them some extra morale before the regular season. This will be the first time they will play at the Lumen Field, so it might be better to get their nerves out in a game where the final result won’t matter.

Following a game of experiments, this might be the game where Carroll makes his final decisions ahead of roster cuts. Because of that, late draft picks such as seventh-rounders Bo Melton and Darake Young should receive some extra snaps so they can get the chance to prove their value to the coaching staff.

Seattle should start at full force but might end the game with the youth and learning players leading the way. As the team makes its final adjustments, those young players will try to carve their places in the rotation.

3. Seattle will have problems with the running game

In the preseason opener, the Seahawks offense rushed for 159 yards on 26 attempts. The team also scored one touchdown on the ground with quarterback Geno Smith. But for the Week 2 matchup, things might be a bit difficult in that area.

The team will be without Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 19 yards on five attempts in his debut. The rookie is dealing with a hernia and might lose a couple of weeks, including in the regular season.

One of the team’s main running backs, Rashaad Penny, missed the first game due to a groin injury. Although he is back practicing, it is unlikely he will get many carries after recovering and missing camp. Penny had 749 yards on the ground for the Seahawks in 2021 and six touchdowns.

The team will potentially be led once again by DeeJay Dallas, who had team-highs of 10 carries and 73 yards against the Steelers. He was just one of the two players with at least 20 yards along with Travis Homer.

2. Some key starters will see some action

In the matchup against the Steelers, Carroll decided to sit out multiple players. For the game against the Bears, however, some of those players will have a chance to take the field.

Some factors might contribute to this decision. This is the only home game of the preseason for the Seahawks, so they might give the fans a little taste of what the team will be in the regular season. Also, Chicago’s defense was not very solid in 2021. The Bears ranked 22nd in the league in points per game allowed with 23.9. They also allowed 316.7 yards per game, placing them in the bottom 10 in the NFL.

Because of that, it would not be a surprise to see DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett earn some snaps early in the game. Neither of them played in the preseason opener, and perhaps Carroll might want to give all starters at least some action in the preseason.

Against a subpar defense, Metcalf and Lockett could have an easier challenge and get a bit of game rhythm before the season starts. Although it might be just a drive or two, they should get many targets if they end up playing.

1. Geno Smith will officially win the quarterback battle with this game

Everything was looking good for Drew Lock ahead of Week 2 of the preseason. In Week 1 against the Steelers, the quarterback went 11-15 for two touchdowns. Then, he started to practice with the No. 1 offense and was set to start the second preseason game.

Once Lock tested positive for COVID-19, the team had to change its plans. This was perhaps Lock’s biggest opportunity to show he was capable of being Seattle’s first QB1 after Russell Wilson’s departure. Both Lock and the Super Bowl champion quarterback were involved in the blockbuster trade between the Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

In his lone season as a full-time starter in the NFL, Lock had 2,933 yards with a completion rate of 57.3%. He also had 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions, leading the Denver Broncos to a 4-9 record in the games he played.

On the other hand, Geno Smith should end the quarterback competition this week. Carroll said that Smith is “still the No. 1 guy, he’s holding onto his spot at this point.” Smith has started 34 games since he entered the league in 2013, including three for the Seahawks last season.

With Lock out, Smith should have the starting spot once again and consolidate his position. As for Lock, he will have to battle in-season to prove he can start for his new team.