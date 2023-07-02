Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Seattle Sounders-Houston Dynamo prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Seattle Sounders, currently ranking in the top three of the Western Conference of Major League Soccer with a record of 8-5-7, have experienced a dip in form recently, securing only two wins in their last eight games across all competitions. However, they aim to recover at home and build on their 0-0 deadlock with Orlando City.

Houston Dynamo, currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 8-3-8, is enjoying a successful season thus far. However, their four-game winning streak was abruptly halted last week when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Austin FC.

Here are the Seattle Sounders-Houston Dynamo soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Seattle Sounders-Houston Dynamo Odds

Seattle Sounders: -125

Houston Dynamo: +310

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -102

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why Seattle Sounders Can Beat Houston Dynamo

In their previous match, the Seattle Sounders narrowly survived a defeat from Orlando City. Despite registering 16 total shots and five corner kicks, the game turned physical, resulting in the team committing 18 fouls. Jackson Ragen, Cody Baker, and Nicolas Lodeiro received yellow cards in the match. Seattle only got 44% ball possession in the match and had 81% accuracy out of their 381 passes.

Over their last 12 matches, the Sounders have only managed two victories, scoring eight goals and conceding 14. With 29 points from 20 matches, they currently sit atop the Western Conference third place in the Western Conference, trailing Saint Louis City and Los Angeles FC. Among all teams in the MLS, the Sounders boast the ninth-best record, with an 8-5-7 record, scoring 24 goals and conceding 18. Notably, their home form stands at 5-3-3, with 13 goals scored and only five conceded.

While the Sounders have suffered a five-game winless streak so far, three of those matches resulted in draws against Portland, Seattle, and Orlando. Seattle is eager to put an end to their losing mentality, especially after they got a defeat against LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup.

Brian Schmetzer's squad will have several absences. Xavier Arreaga, Ethan Dobbelaere, and Sota Kitahara are ruled out. The likes of Jordan Morris, Alex Roldan, and Cristian Roldan are still not present as they play

Although Jordan Morris leads the team with nine goals, the Sounders will rely on other players to step up in his absence. Raul Ruidiaz and Heber will add to their four and two goals, respectively. Leo Chu has contributed six assists, while Nicolas Lodeiro has provided three dimes. Overall, 14 players have scored a goal or provided an assist for the Rave Green. Seattle will aim to match or surpass their average of 12.3 total shots, 5.5 corner kicks, and 1.2 goals per game while maintaining 55.9% ball possession to secure a victory.

Why Houston Dynamo Can Beat Seattle Sounders

In recent weeks, Houston Dynamo has showcased their strong form and will aim to continue their upward trajectory on Wednesday. With 27 points earned from 19 games played, they currently hold the 12th-best record in the MLS. Also, Houston ranks sixth in the Western Conference, ahead of California-based San Jose Earthquakes and Texan rivals Dallas and Austin.

The Dynamo will be determined to bounce back from their previous 3-0 loss against Austin FC. During that match, Houston Dynamo managed 49% possession, took 10 shots at goal (three on target), and earned three corner kicks. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find the back of the net, and players Erik Sviatchenko, Artur, and Hector Herrera received yellow cards.

Although the two teams are evenly matched currently, Houston has struggled in their previous encounters with Seattle. Out of their last 20 face-offs, the Orange Crush has only emerged victorious on three occasions, with four matches ending in draws. Furthermore, Houston will face the challenge of improving their away record of 1-2-7, having scored seven goals and obtained five points in those matches.

This upcoming match will prove to be difficult, especially considering the absence of Ifunanyachi Achara, Teenage Hadebe, and Tate Schmitt due to injuries. Additionally, Adalberto Carrasquilla will be unavailable as he fulfills international duties.

Nonetheless, Amine Bassi, with eight goals to his name, will be eager to increase his tally in the MLS. Hector Herrera has contributed three goals and five assists to the team's efforts, while Corey Baird has scored thrice and provided two assists for the Orange outfit.

Final Seattle Sounders-Houston Dynamo Prediction & Pick

Seattle's home form is far superior to Houston's condition when playing away games. More goals are expected but the hosts take the win in Lumen Field.

Final Seattle Sounders-Houston Dynamo Prediction & Pick: Seattle Sounders(), Over 2.5 goals ()