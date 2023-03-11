Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Our SEC Tournament odds series has our Vanderbilt Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vanderbilt Texas A&M.

The SEC basketball season has brought us to this very unlikely scenario: The Vanderbilt Commodores could play their way into the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt was under .500 through its first 22 games. Then the Commodores caught fire, winning 10 of their last 11 and finding their stride under head coach Jerry Stackhouse. Vanderbilt lost to Grambling and a number of other lesser opponents in the early part of its season. The Commodores’ resume was atrocious, to the point that an NCAA Tournament bid seemed like a complete fantasy. However, in this recent period of tremendous performances, the Commodores have beaten Tennessee. They have beaten Kentucky twice. They have beaten Auburn. They have steadily risen up the board. They did suffer one huge loss to LSU which might still keep them out of the field, but their large collection of wins has certainly put them in the bubble conversation. If they beat Texas A&M here in the SEC Tournament semifinals, they aren’t guaranteed an at-large bid. Other bubble results might cut against them. However, their odds would certainly increase, and they would be considered as a possible at-large team on Selection Sunday, something no one imagined was remotely possible four weeks ago. Vanderbilt also knows that if it wins here, it can simply play its way directly into the NCAA Tournament by winning the SEC Tournament final on Sunday.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Texas A&M SEC Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

SEC Tournament Odds: Vanderbilt-Texas A&M Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores: +6.5 (-115)

Texas A&M Aggies: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT

*Watch Vanderbilt-Texas A&M LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

If the Texas A&M Aggies are not on their game, if they aren’t sharp, Vanderbilt will expose them. Vanderbilt carved up Kentucky on Friday night, beating the Wildcats by seven points and proving that its win in Kentucky a week earlier was no fluke. Vanderbilt is getting great play from its guards, who are quick and alert and are finding driving lanes to the basket in Jerry Stackhouse’s intricate halfcourt offensive sets. Stackhouse is developing a reputation as a coach who knows how to move the Xs and Os around the court. His halfcourt offense is viewed as one of the tougher schemes to prepare for in SEC basketball. With Vanderbilt executing at such a high level but also playing with great intensity and energy, the Commodores have the formula for continuing to win in conference tournaments. Plus, on top of all this, the Commodores could actually lose this game by six whole points and still cover. Yeah, that’s a pretty good bet right now.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

Texas A&M just keeps answering its critics and skeptics. The Aggies entered this SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, having won 15 of 18 conference games. Yet, the Aggies were favored by just one and a half points against the No. 10 seed, the Arkansas Razorbacks. People just keep waiting for this team to lose, and to fall into a slump, or regress to the mean, and it just doesn’t happen. Tough defense, strong rebounding, and consistent effort make A&M a team which is unlikely to get carved up by the Vanderbilt offense.

Final Vanderbilt-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It is very hard to know whether Vanderbilt’s magic will run out or continue.

Final Vanderbilt-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +6.5