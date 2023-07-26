After five episodes, Secret Invasion has finally reached its penultimate chapter, with Nick Fury seeking to stop Gravik by any means necessary. Along the way, Marvel fans discover how G'iah plays a part in this finale. We take a deep dive down below with this Secret Invasion episode 6 ending explained to learn what truly happened.

Secret Invasion episode 6 ending explained

In this week's Secret Invasion episode 6 recap, we see Nick Fury calling Varra and telling her to take care before handling his business with Gravik. The following day, Fury arrives at New Skrullos and kills the guards stationed at the entrance.

Over in London, James Rhodes urges President Ritson to take action against the Skrulls by launching an attack on their facility in Russia. After a few moments, a new surveillance video of Russian tanks taking positions near their borders with Finland and Ukraine, giving Rhodes more evidence to present to Ritson.

Inside New Skrullos, Fury discovers a number of dead Skrulls while looking for Gravik. As he is looking for him, the former SHIELD director is feeling the effects of radioactivity on his body. Upon entering the room where Doctor Rosa Dalton's machine is, Fury finally finds Gravik. Meanwhile, Sonya Falsworth calls Rhodes and tells him to get Ritson out of the hospital because Fury is on his way to take him out. Seeing that her ruse has worked, Falsworth starts making her way toward Rhodes and the president.

With Fury weakened by the radioactivity all around him, Gravik starts to taunt his former mentor. He admits that his current identity belongs to a man Fury ordered him to kill. After mentioning that, Gravik goes on to state all of his grievances towards Fury and Talos, including working for the two and the non-fulfillment of their promise to find a new home.

For his part, Fury admits that there was little chance of finding a new planet for the Skrulls and thought that it'd be easier to make them a permanent residence on Earth. He adds that felt a sense of relief when the Blip came because he didn't need to fight anymore. After returning, Fury told Gravik that he felt responsible for him and hands him over Carol Danvers' DNA and the other samples from the Avengers to him. In exchange, he asked Gravik to take his people and leave Earth right away. As this is happening, an order has been released to strike New Skrullos with a nuclear missile.

Using the Harvest, Gravik activates the machine with Fury still on it. He absorbs the abilities from the different DNA samples and is about to kill Fury with them. All of a sudden, the former SHIELD director absorbs Gravik's punch. It is then revealed that G'iah was posing as Fury and has accepted the abilities from the Harvest as well.

Falsworth finally confronts the Skrull posing as James Rhodes as Ritson's security detail backs the latter up. Fury comes out of nowhere to incapacitate Ritson's secret service agents, and proceeds to reveal Rhodes is a Skrull working for Gravik. He adds that the Skrulls have taken key individuals and replaced them with their agents in crucial positions. Rhodes then pleads with Ritson to let the strike continue and not listen to Fury and Falsworth.

G'iah and Gravik battle each other using various abilities they obtained from the Harvest. After slugging it out in New Skrullos, Talos' daughter uses Mantis and Captain Marvel's abilities to kill Gravik. Meanwhile, Fury kills the fake Rhodes and Ritson learns that he is a Skrull, prompting him to cancel the strike right away. Meanwhile, G'iah sets the captive humans free, including the real James Rhodes and Everett Ross.

A few days after, Ritson comes out with a public message branding the Skrulls as enemy combatants and vows to kill all of them. Fury visits Varra at home and asks her to leave with him. Varra refuses his offer, causing Fury to leave. As this is happening, Falsworth meets with G'iah and offers her the means to fight Ritson's war in exchange for keeping her people safe. G'iah leaves with her to seemingly discuss the SIS agent's proposal.

Going back to where he landed in the first episode, Fury calls Ritson and tells him he should renounce his message of war before every Skrull turns on humanity. A montage of scenes showing vigilantes killing Skrulls and mistakenly taking humans out is shown as an effect of Ritson's hateful speech inspiring these acts of violence. After the call, Varra arrives and chooses to go with Fury back to SABER. He also tells her that the Kree are open to conducting peace talks with the Skrulls and Varra should have a hand in them as a diplomat. Varra reverts back to her original form, and the two kiss before leaving Earth.

What just happened? A Secret Invasion episode 6 recap

With the odds against Fury, the former SHIELD director still found a way to both defeat Gravik in Russia and cancel the impending nuclear strike on New Skrullos from London. It's revealed that G'iah posed as Fury, absorbed abilities from the Avengers, and used them to kill Gravik. Meanwhile, Fury and Falsworth expose Rhodes as an impostor, prompting Ritson to call the attack off.

After the incident, Falsworth employs G'iah to help her out while promising to keep the Skrulls safe from Ritson's war against them. Fury chides the president for inciting more violence as the aftermath of the Skrull attack is felt by both aliens and humans. Feeling that his job is done, Fury leaves with Varra to fix the peace between Skrulls and the Kree to end their conflict. Although the series has wrapped up its run on Disney Plus, it remains to be seen where Marvel will take off from the remaining plot points of the show. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints Entertainment for more details to come out soon.