Selena Gomez is back on social media after she announced that she would be taking a break to focus on "things that matter."

Well…that was brief. Selena Gomez is already back on social media hours after she posted that she would be spending some time offline. The “Single Soon” singer told fans she's “off social media for a while” to focus on “what really matters” on her Instagram Story Tuesday (Jan. 9). She wrote her social media announcement over a video of she and her boyfriend producer Benny Blanco playing with two children.

“@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger,” Selena captioned a photo of herself with chef Gordon Ramsay.

This is not the first time Selena has said she was taking a break from social media. Back in October she revealed she would be taking a break “because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote at the time seemingly referencing the war in Gaza.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she said adding that “violence needs to be stopped for good.” He emphasized that “ALL people” need to be protected, “especially children.”

“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag,” she shared. “I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.”

Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco

As for her romance with producer Benny Blanco, the Rare singer announced that the two were together last month.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote seemingly announcing the relationship by replying to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Pop Crave's post.

While many fans were excited about Gomez's new relationship, she did have a couple that she had to clap back at.

“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest,” she fired back at a fan in the comments of Pop Crave's X post. “If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”