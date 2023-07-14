Every single person has wondered at some point in their life, what's so wrong with them that they're single? Selena Gomez has asked that same question. On TikTok, Gomez played with the filter that shuffles through answers of why one might be single. So she pulled up the filter, started recording, and revealed why she's single, per E! News.

After shuffling through a few options, the app said: “You have bad taste.” The response caused a bit of a shock, Selena Gomez's jaw dropped and wrote, “Well thats rude tik tok.”

Fans thought the video was hilarious. They related to her reason and her jaw-dropped response.

This isn't the first time Gomez has announced her singularity. Last month, the Rare Beauty mogul shared a TikTok video of herself telling a group of soccer players, “I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance, but I'll love you so much.” She did it again in January, clearing the air on romance rumors with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, uploading a post to Instagram Stories that read, “I like being alone too much #iamsingle.”

Gomez was linked to Zayn Malik earlier this year. She's also dated The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. But for now, Gomez seems content with her personal and professional life. She recently finished filming her new movie Emilia Perez, and season three of Only Murders in the Building earlier this year, but she's also posted photos of herself inside the studio.

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals,” Gomez wrote in one of her posts. “I needed that.”