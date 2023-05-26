They might not be playing nice on the show, but Chrishell Stause is at least speaking out against the death threats her Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young is receiving.

Stause posted on her Instagram Story regarding her feud with Young, with a strong emphasis on how wrong it is to ever make death threats over something like this.

“It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets. Being on a reality show on such a huge platforms makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after six seasons,” Stause explained. “Your opinions help make this show what it is and clearly I have my own. But let’s keep it fun please.”

Stause also declared, “I do not ever think that death threats are OK… You guys, please, that’s going way too far.” She then added “So not OK — please don’t do that.”

Stause further states in the story posts that she wants to “correct a narrative” and explain her side of the story regarding all of the Selling Sunset season six drama between her and Young. The Stause/Young beef has dominated the new season of the popular Netflix series, with newly official cast member Young confronting Stause about allegedly being improperly credited for real estate sales from three years earlier. Stause rebutted a claim that she has been fighting for years with Young over this, using her Instagram Story post to show “receipts” and screenshots of emails supposedly from Stause looping Young in on emails to clients as a team in January 2022. Stause also shared screenshots of their friendly interactions via social media from June and July.

Stause claims, “I’m not trying to keep this going. I think this is as stupid as you guys do, but here we are.” She continued, “I just want to end this. I don’t want there to be two sides when I have this to show you.”

Here’s guessing this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing in this case of she said/she said between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young, but at least all parties involved agree that death threats are unacceptable.