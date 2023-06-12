After a long health journey, Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith shared she was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles for an infection in her blood, per E! News.

“Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular,” Amanza share on Instagram. “I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care.”

After getting an MRI and CT scan, she went to the hospital on doctor's orders. “I came to [the hospital] last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood. Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it's called osteomyelitis.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Amanza Smith went on antibiotics to help with the infection. “Everyone was very scared, including myself,” she said. “Here I am day 10 and I'm making this message a bit quickly because I'm about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren't getting any better…”

But, on the bright side, the surgery went well! The Selling Sunset star shared: “I'm back in my room, I've already gotten changed back in my comfy pajamas and I'm on the mend guys. So thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers.”